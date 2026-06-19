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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Orlando Bloom breaks silence with cryptic post as Katy Perry set to release diss track

Katy Perry set to launch first song of 2026 'Watch It Burn' after one year of split with Orlando Bloom

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Orlando Bloom breaks silence with cryptic post as Katy Perry set to release diss track
Orlando Bloom breaks silence with cryptic post as Katy Perry set to release diss track  

Orlando Bloom is spending quality time with his daughter, Daisy Bloom!

The Troy actor has seemingly broken his silence after his former girlfriend, Katy Perry, announced a new song, Watch It Burn, reportedly a diss track targeting her former boyfriend.

In a latest photo dump on Instagram, Orlando appeared unbothered with the new song of his former popstar, who is now dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor opened his 16-slide carousel with an adorable video of himself enjoying at the beach with his only daughter, whom he shares with Katy.

In another frame, he included a glimpse of the little one riding an electronic toy car, followed by a snap of his son, Flynn, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Orlando, who parted ways with the Dark Horse hitmaker last year, has not included his former partner, who is set to drop a song, which appears to be a diss track, Watch It Burn.

Earlier this week, Katy, 41, opened up about the song as she revealed that her upcoming song is all about her "tough and painful journey."

Speaking with Justin Tranter on his popular podcast, Unfamous, he said, "I don't typically feel like a victim. You can hear it in my songs. I don't resonate with that. But last year was pretty tough, and it would have been easy for me to fall into that weird victim triangle."

"I just was like, ‘Okay, let's just feel this f---ing pain. Let's feel this pain. Let's feel this anger and let's move on," the critically acclaimed singer noted.

Watch It Burn will be available to stream on June 26th, 2026.  

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