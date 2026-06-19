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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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World Cup 2026: Mexico secures first knockout spot with win over South Korea

Mexico has advanced to the knockout stages after a 1-0 win over South Korea

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
World Cup 2026: Mexico secures first knockout spot with win over South Korea
World Cup 2026: Mexico secures first knockout spot with win over South Korea

Mexico has become the first of 32 teams to secure a position in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

On Thursday, June 18, the co-hosts beat South Korea 1-0, and this became their second victory in Group A, as they had previously left South Africa devastated in a 2-0 game.

Mexico midfielder Luis Romo kicked the ball into an empty net after goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu spilled the ball following a collision with his teammate Lee Gi-hyuk in the 50th minute.

Despite the crushing defeat, South Korea remain in a good position to also advance to the next level due to their opening-day win over the Czech Republic.


Which team advances to knockout stages in the 2026 World Cup?

With the tournament expanded to a total of 48 teams, 32 teams will reach the knockout stages in the 2026 World Cup.

The teams who would be allowed to move to the next stage are the winners and runner-ups of each of 12 groups and the eight best third-placed teams.

In the latest FIFA World Rankings, Mexico is ranked 11th, while South Korea has positioned itself at the 24th.

Moreover, South Korea will face South Africa next on Thursday, June 25, in Monterrey, while Mexico is scheduled to take on the Czech Republic in their final group game at the same time in Mexico City.

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