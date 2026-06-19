London Marathon confirms historic two-day event for 2027 after record ballot entries

The London Marathon has confirmed plans to expand next year's race into a two-day event, allowing a record 100,000 runners to participate.
Earlier this year, it was reported that organisers are exploring their options to allow more people to take part in the race after 1.33 million people entered the ballot for next year's event.
The two-day event is scheduled for April 24 to April 25, and the move would potentially raise millions for charities and provide a £400 million boost to the UK economy, as per Hugh Brasher, Chief Executive of London Marathon Events (LME).
Everyone who applied to take part in the 2027 events will be entered into a ballot for both Saturday and Sunday, with the ballot results set to be announced in early July.
"The 2027 London Marathon double is our most ambitious evolution to date - a once-in-a-generation one-time-only reimagining of what a marathon and city-wide celebration of activity can be," said Brasher.
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, noted, "London is the sporting capital of the world and I am delighted that, for one year only in 2027, the world famous London Marathon will expand into a two-day event."
All 100,000 participants across the two days will run on the normal London Marathon route from Greenwich to Westminster.
Moreover, a total of 1,338,544 people applied for the 2027 London Marathon, breaking the record of 1,133,813 applicants for the 2026 event.
The London Marathon had a record 59,830 finishers in 2026 and was the biggest annual one-day fundraising event in the world, with more than £90 million raised.