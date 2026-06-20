Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz

Rashmika Mandanna has finally addressed the ongoing rift buzz with Kriti Sanon.
During an interview with Variety India, the Pushpa actress – whose new movie Cocktail 2, co-starring Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, officially hit the big screens on Friday, June 19 – broke her silence on the rivalry rumors with the Dilwale actress.
While it’s common for fans to compare two leading actresses, the Animal star quickly shut down those claims, making it clear that there was no rivalry between her and the Tere Ishk Mein actress and also expressed admiration for her while discussing their new film.
“I think that myth is so outdated, and it's high time we completely throw it out the window. Working with Kritzu (Kriti Sanon) has been absolutely special, and if anything, this film has given me a friend more than anything else,” Mandanna expressed.
She continued, “I truly believe there is enough room under the sun for all of us to shine. When women support women, the energy on set becomes magical. I think genuine warmth and sisterhood will be reflected beautifully on screen for everyone to see.”
In the interview, Rashmika Mandanna also opened up about her character in the movie, noting that playing Diya in Cocktail 2 marked a stark contrast to the roles she has played before.
She expressed that the film was an ideal opportunity for her to challenge herself and explore a different creative direction.
“This is definitely the most urban role I’ve played, and it honestly feels so incredibly refreshing,” the actress stated, adding that the last thing she wants is to get too comfortable or boxed into a specific image.
Cocktail 2, released on June 19, 2026, made a strong box office debut, grossing an estimate ₹24 crore worldwide on its opening day.