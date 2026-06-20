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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Scotland: Travellers face delays at Edinburgh Airport after security alert raises concerns

Passengers at Edinburgh Airport face disruption after security alert cause evacuation

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Scotland: Travellers face delays at Edinburgh Airport after security alert raises concerns
Scotland: Travellers face delays at Edinburgh Airport after security alert raises concerns

Chaos and disruption at Edinburgh Airport, as passengers face delays after security concerns.

Travellers have been forced to deal with long queues at the airport, which has reopened after areas of the terminal building were evacuated on Friday evening because of a security alert.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched to the airport to investigate what Police Scotland described as a "potentially suspicious package", which was discovered at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, June 19.


Following the discovery of the package, evacuation was ordered and a police cordon was set up, with roads closed.

On Saturday, June 20, the police said the items had been made safe, with the incident not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement shared at around 3 a.m., the airport confirmed that it had reopened and would resume services as quickly as possible; however, the airport warned that its schedule would continue to be affected for the time being.

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