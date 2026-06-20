Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward mark 27th anniversary with heartfelt surprise from son 

James, Earl of Wessex, made a surprise gesture for his parents, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, on their 27th wedding anniversary.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marked their special day on Friday, June 19, along with their royal dedication, spending their day on the grounds of the 2026 Royal Ascot.
During the prestigious event, Sophie and Edward’s only son, James, made a surprise appearance at the racecourse, making his debut.
Duchess Sophie opted for a light-blue skirt and patterned top with a matching hat and statement jewellery.
While the younger royal member of the British Royal Family gave a subtle nod to his mother, honouring his mother on her big day, as he wore a traditional morning dress, complete with a black coat and top hat.
He captured the attention with a patterned tie complementing his mother’s striking outfit.
The royal couple exchanged their marital vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 1999.
Sophie is widely recognised as one of the hardest-working and most dependable members of the British Royal Family.
Her Royal Highness was recently honoured by Buckingham Palace for her true dedication and advocacy in eliminating sexual violence from the world.
Duchess Sophie’s husband, Prince Edward, has also contributed to saving the monarchy, especially during Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's controversy.