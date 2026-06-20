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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Trump calls out 'vandalism' of Reflecting Pool following renovation failure

President Donald Trump claimed that vandals destroyed Reflecting Pool with chemicals after renovation

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Trump calls out vandalism of Reflecting Pool following renovation failure
Trump calls out 'vandalism' of Reflecting Pool following renovation failure

President Donald Trump has claimed that vandals caused damages to the recently renovated reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

On Friday, June 19, Trump said that the incident was being investigated after it faced intense scrutiny over peeling paint and algae growth just weeks after a $14.8 million restoration project was wrapped.

Calling Washington, D.C., "one of the Safest Cities" in the US, Trump penned on Truth Social that while the capital is "looking good", it is facing some "real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool".

"Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they've also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed."

Trump accused vandals of damaging the grounds surrounding the reflecting pool and said they used chemicals to damage the pool's newly installed surface.


He added that the damages were no different from the "chemicals" used to write " 8-6-4-7" message on the National Mall grass, the number which has been categorised as a threat to the President's life.

After the pool's issues were highlighted, the National Park Service and contractors deployed chemicals and ozone nanobubbles to help mitigate the algae growth.

Workers also used a swimming pool-style vacuum system to remove algae from the bottom of the pool.

Trump said most of the algae had been removed and that the vandalised area would be repaired by next week.

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