Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over Israel’s attacks in Southern Lebanon

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters says it has closed the vital waterway Strait of Hormuz again, citing ceasefire violations in Southern Lebanon.
The significant move follows Israel’s continued military strikes on Southern Lebanon that have killed at least 32 people since dawn.
Iran's Mehr state news agency released the official statement of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.
The statement read, “It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic; It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations.”
The closure was the "first step" in response to the ceasefire violations, which is considered a breach of commitments and issued warning that further steps would also be taken if "aggression" continued.
Notably, Iran opened the Hormuz a few days ago after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between US-Iran, with demand that Israel halt its military strikes in Lebanon.