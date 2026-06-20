Dua Lipa drops first photos from Sicilian wedding with Callum Turner: 'Mr & Mrs' 

Dua Lipa is enjoying marital life with her husband, Callum Turner.
The Levitating crooner – who exchanged the marital vows twice, once in the United Kingdom and the other in Italy – is giving a close look into her dreamy wedding dress.
Days after her wedding festivities, she took to her Instagram account to share several never-before-seen photos from her lavish outdoor ceremony in Palermo, Sicily.
The newlywed singer captioned her post, "Mr & Mrs" leaving fans in awe.
Dua kicked off her official wedding photoshoot carousel with the adorable portrait of the pair gazing deep into each other’s eyes as the singer’s bridal veil covered both for the pose.
Another frame showed the couple, who secretly got engaged in December 2024, posing in front of a historic castle in Sicily, Southern Italy.
As the new photos gained fans and Hollywood celebrities’ attention, several big names of Tinseltown rushed to her comment section to express their joy over the unseen pictures.
Celebrities react to Dua Lipa and CallumTurner's first Sicily wedding photos:
Katy Perry led the comments section as she penned, "Sweetie babies."
"Can’t handle it," Gracie Abrams gushed.
Halloween queen Heidi Klum also chimed in as she dropped two red hearts, seemingly for the two.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's two separate wedding ceremonies:
For those unaware, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are currently enjoying their romantic honeymoon across Italy after getting married in two separate ceremonies.
They first walked down the aisle in front of close family members and friends in an intimate civil ceremony in London on May 31, 2026, which was followed by a lavish three-day wedding celebration and outdoor ceremony in Palermo, Sicily, earlier this month.