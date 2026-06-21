UK PM Keir Starmer to quit after mounting Labour pressure?

Britain's Observer newspaper said Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to resign on Monday and set out a timetable for his departure, though a government source said Starmer remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.
The threat to Starmer's position, which has been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when his rival Andy Burnham won a seat in parliament that would allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge.
he Observer report said Starmer was discussing the matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, but that senior Labour figures expected a clear statement on his future as early as Monday.
However, a government source said Starmer remained focused on his job and pointed to previous statements he has made to that effect.
The British leader said on Friday he would fight any challenge to his leadership and urged Labour not to tear itself apart with infighting.