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Sanjay Dutt posts rare childhood snap in emotional Father’s Day tribute

The ‘Dhurandhar’ star shares touching post to mark the 2026 Father’s Day

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Sanjay Dutt posts rare childhood snap in emotional Father’s Day tribute
Sanjay Dutt posts rare childhood snap in emotional Father’s Day tribute

A special day has become an emotional one for Sanjay Dutt.

On Sunday, June 21, the Dhurandhar actor took to Instagram to mark the 2026 Father’s Day by posting an emotional tribute to his late dad, along with a rare throwback snap.

“Dad I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here, you are and will always be my strength,” penned the Sanju star.

The touching tribute was accompanied by a rare black-and-white childhood photo that showed the then-young Sanjay engaged in reading with his late father, Sunil Dutt, and sister Priya Dutt watching him.

Who is Sanjay Dutt?

Sanjay Balraj Dutt, born on July 29, 1959, is an Indian actor and film producer who works primarily in Hindi cinema.

The acclaimed actor has also appeared in some Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, and Punjabi movies, and has received several prestigious accolades such as Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, and Global India Film Award for his versatile roles and incredible acting skills.

He is the son of legendary Indian actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis, who is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in Hindi cinema history.

Sanjay Dutt movies:

Sanjay Dutt’s diverse filmography includes 1991’s Saajan, 1993’s Khal Nayak, 2007’s Dhamaal, 2012’s Agneepath, 2014’s PK, and 2019’s Kalank.

The veteran actor recently generated buzz on the big screens with his stellar performance in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2.

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