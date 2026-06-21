Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Yash, Kiara Advani confirm new release date for ‘Toxic’ after repeated delays

Kiara Advani and Yash announce fresh release date for ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ after two postponements

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Yash, Kiara Advani confirm new release date for ‘Toxic’ after repeated delays
Yash, Kiara Advani confirm new release date for ‘Toxic’ after repeated delays

Yash and Kiara Advani have once again announced a release date for their upcoming movie.

On Sunday, June 21, the 40-year-old Indian actor took to Instagram to confirm the new theatrical date for his upcoming period gangster action thriller film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, after third postponement.

“Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026,” he announced alongside a poster of film.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Advani also posted the same poster, writing, “26.08.26. See you in cinemas.”

The makers of Toxic have announced a release date for the third time after multiple delays. The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, but the date was later pushed back.

On March 4, the team revealed that the movie would no longer release as planned and instead will premiere on June 4.

However, on April 29, the makers announced another delay, leaving fans furious as they did not reveal a new release date at the time.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups plot:

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, as per IMDb, is “set in a bygone era, this gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.”

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups cast:

The ensemble cast of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayathara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, and Amit Tiwari.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups new release date:

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is now scheduled to hit the big screens on August 26, 2026.

Sanjay Dutt posts rare childhood snap in emotional Father’s Day tribute
Sanjay Dutt posts rare childhood snap in emotional Father’s Day tribute
Alia Bhatt gets light-hearted roast from Samay Raina on 'India’s Got Latent'
Alia Bhatt gets light-hearted roast from Samay Raina on 'India’s Got Latent'
Salman Khan legal battle over 'Kala Hiran' faces major setback: Deets inside
Salman Khan legal battle over 'Kala Hiran' faces major setback: Deets inside
Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuels pregnancy buzz months after marriage with Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuels pregnancy buzz months after marriage with Raj Nidimoru
Alia Bhatt joins Sharvari for big launch of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' S2
Alia Bhatt joins Sharvari for big launch of Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' S2
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Kriti Sanon feud rumors amid ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz
Shraddha Kapoor to bring forgotten Lavani legend to life in new film ‘Eetha’
Shraddha Kapoor to bring forgotten Lavani legend to life in new film ‘Eetha’
Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about 'Jab We Met' years later
Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about 'Jab We Met' years later
Salman Khan legal notice row escalates as 'Kala Hiran' director responds fiercely
Salman Khan legal notice row escalates as 'Kala Hiran' director responds fiercely
Ranveer Singh quietly disappears from media amid ‘Don 3’ controversy
Ranveer Singh quietly disappears from media amid ‘Don 3’ controversy
Shah Rukh Khan’s generous move helps Marathi film ‘Deool Band 2’ become a blockbuster
Shah Rukh Khan’s generous move helps Marathi film ‘Deool Band 2’ become a blockbuster
Sara Ali Khan creates stir after meeting THIS Hollywood celebrity at Royal Ascot
Sara Ali Khan creates stir after meeting THIS Hollywood celebrity at Royal Ascot

Popular News

Yash, Kiara Advani confirm new release date for ‘Toxic’ after repeated delays

Yash, Kiara Advani confirm new release date for ‘Toxic’ after repeated delays
2 hours ago
Anime Destiny codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

Anime Destiny codes for June 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

13 minutes ago
Keith Urban makes surprise move toward ex Nicole Kidman on her first birthday after split

Keith Urban makes surprise move toward ex Nicole Kidman on her first birthday after split
21 minutes ago