Keith Urban makes surprise move toward ex Nicole Kidman on her first birthday after split 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share an amicable bond even after their high-profile divorce.
The popular country singer's unexpected move for his ex-wife reflected their unseen chemistry following their messy split.
Kidman officially turned 59 on Saturday, June 20th, and Urban, 58, has not missed out the chance to restore his bond with his former partner, who is also the mother to his two biological daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.
The Fighter singer took to his Instagram stories to scribble a sweet birthday message for the Babygirl alum, leaving fans in a frenzy.
"Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!" the father of two wrote on a blue background image.
This message is the first one publicly released by the Australian-American musician, months after parting ways with the Eyes Wide Shut actress.
For those unaware, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban officially ended their marriage after 19 years together last year.
On September 30th, the Oscar-nominated actress filed for divorce in a Nashville court, citing irreconcilable differences.
The former couple settled their messy split and parenting plan on January 6th, 2026, as Kidman named the primary residential parent for their two teenage daughters.
According to media reports, both waived their rights to spousal and child support, instead opting to split their joint assets for the future of their two kids.