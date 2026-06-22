Princess Eugenie snubs Andrew, crowns Jack Brooksbank ‘best dada’ in Father’s Day post

It’s Father’s Day, and all Princess Eugenie can remember as the “best dada” is her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
The elder child of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, June 21, to mark the 2026 Father’s Day by celebrating her 40-year-old husband for being the best father for their two children.
Eugenie shares two sons, five-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and three-year-old Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with Jack Brooksbank, whom she married in 2018.
“Happy Father's Day to the best there is.. chief child entertainer for besties wedding too. The boys couldn't ask for a better Dada. Xxxx,” she lovingly wished in the post.
Accompanying the heartfelt statement was a two-slide gallery that showed the British executive fulfilling his role as a dad, with the first image featuring him strolling with his sons.
The second snap saw him paying attention to August as the young boy appeared to show his dad what seemed like an accessory.
While Princess Eugenie made sure to make her husband feel special on the Father’s Day, she left her disgraced dad, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in cold.
The tribute marked a noticeable snub of her father by the elder York princess amid the ongoing estrangements and troubles within the British Royal Family following years of scandals and controversies surrounding her parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, due to their links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Last year, King Charles stripped the former Duke of York of his royal titles and honours following the release of three million Epstein files by the US Department of Justice, which ignited massive scrutiny against Andrew and the Royal Family.
In February 2026, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, fueling the monarch’s anger, which resulted in his eviction from the Royal Lodge.
He initially stayed in a temporary residence at Wood Farm before permanently moving in Marsh Farm.
The Epstein files also exposed Sarah Ferguson’s shocking emails to the convicted sex offender, leading the former Duchess of York ot lose her patronages and titles. The revelations also ignited intense backlash against the children’s book author, causing her to disappear from the public eye and go into hiding.
Due to their parents’ embarrassing scandals, Princess Eugenie and her younger sister, Princess Beatrice, also limited their appearance in public and reportedly maintained their distance.
For those unfamiliar, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor first sparked backlash when his connections to Jeffrey Epstein despite the paedophile’s 2008 conviction were exposed.
The scrutiny grew when in February 2011, Virginia Giuffree publicly accused the ex-Prince of sexually abusing her when she was 17 in interviews to The Mail on Sunday.
In 2019, King Charles’s brother gave an interview to the BBS’s Newsnight in an attempt to explain his connection with Epstein and address the sexual abuse allegations. However, the interview led to even more scrutiny and damaged his reputation further.
Soon after, Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.
In 2022, the disgraced royal settled the lawsuit outside court, while continuing to deny any wrongdoing after which his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, removed his official royal roles, including military titles and royal patronages, pushing Andrew away from public royal life.