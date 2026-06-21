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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Jeremy Clarkson reveals prostate cancer remission, shares PSA test results

Jeremy Clarkson urges public to get checked after ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer diagnosis

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jeremy Clarkson reveals prostate cancer remission, shares PSA test results
Jeremy Clarkson reveals prostate cancer remission, shares PSA test results 

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he is officially in remission after being diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer.

According to Sky News, the 66-year-old confirmed in an interview with The Times that a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test two months ago revealed no sign of the disease.

Clarkson revealed in the latest episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson's Farm that he had been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer that had been found early.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals prostate cancer remission, shares PSA test results

The TV host has met up with former prime minister Lord David Cameron to talk about their prostate cancer diagnoses with other famous faces.

He said, "I was talking to David (Cameron) about it earlier this morning. He said the amount of people that come up to him is mostly in public conveniences and say, if you hadn't owned up to it, I wouldn't have got checked, and they wouldn't have found it.

"So now there's a group of us, (food writer) Giles Coren, David, me, one or two other people, and we meet for lunch every so often. Everybody has different Gleason scores, and everybody has different Stockholm and PSA scores. We all compare notes and I actually get muddled with what mine were," the TV presenter added. 

Clarkson also urged everyone to get checked and revealed he had suffered from complications during treatment caused by him resuming a course of tablets for his earlier vascular and cardiac problems.

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