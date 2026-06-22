Britney Spears hints at baby plans in new Father's Day post after DUI case settlement 

Britney Spears has sparked motherhood buzz once again, days after her DUI arrest drama!
On the occasion of International Father's Day, the Criminal hitmaker released an erratic video of herself, revealing her heartfelt desire to become a mom again.
On Sunday, June 21st, Spears took to her Instagram to share footage with a message for her fans, celebrating Father's Day around the world.
The viral shows the Toxic crooner dancing in a yellow dress and a matching hat, holding a small guitar.
Britney Spears' cryptic message about motherhood:
She also expressed her dream to become a mom again in a since-deleted caption that read, "It's an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings, music is said to be the speech of angels [sic.]"
"I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby," left fans in a frenzy.
For context, Spears is already a mother of her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Britney Spears' relationship with her two kids:
The critically acclaimed singer was distant from her kids due to her deteriorating mental health issues.
However, she recently reconciled with her children after she found herself under harsh media scrutiny over her high-profile DUI arrest case.
What was the DUI arrest case?
In March 2026, California Highway Patrol officers pulled over Britney after receiving 911 calls about a driver swerving across lanes, slamming on the brakes, and nearly sideswiping vehicles.
Police reports documented a highly erratic interaction, where she initially apologised, claiming she had been on her phone.
Afterwards, the police booked her, but she subsequently pleaded guilty to a lesser reckless driving charge to avoid jail time.
Since the Gimme More singer became the subject of headlines, her children supported her and a few ex partners became rock for her.
At the time, an insider close to the singer revealed that she only listens to her two kids during the traumatizing journey.
"They’re the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm, it was like, ‘Mom, you have to go if you want us coming around and that was all the incentive she needed," the tipster noted.
The source continued, "She wants a relationship with them, which would have been jeopardised if she didn’t go. So she made the right move, and they say she seems happy about it."
Britney Spears' past marriages and relationships:
Britney Spears is currently a singer, as she was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she parted ways in 2007.
Despite their messy equation, the American dancer and actor's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, released a public statement expressing that his client wished the best for the singer and hoped she would not resist professional help.
Britney Spears was also married to Jason Alexander and Sam Asghari, who also showed support during her DUI arrest lawsuit.
She was also in a brief relationship with the popular singer, Justin Timberlake, with whom she was not amicable after their high-profile breakup, remaining mum over her DUI drama.
So far, the musician, whose recent social media posts spark concerns among fans, including the bizarre accents and dance routines, has yet to detail her new motherhood plans.