Prince William sends special message after 'agreeing' on Prince Harry reunion: 'Welcome to London’

Prince William has seemingly broken his silence over the possible reunion buzz with Prince Harry during his next UK trip.
After celebrating his 44th birthday and the 2026 Father's Day, the Prince of Wales has returned to his royal commitments as he issued a new message on 2026 Climate Action Week.
To note, Climate Action Week brings together education, research, and community partnership to create an inclusive, real-world impact.
However, the future monarch played a leading role in marking Climate Action Week as he was set to host and lead major events in London, stepping into his role for two of his initiatives, The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife.
Now, Kensington Palace dropped unseen footage of London’s climate with a special message as the next in line to the British throne officially kicked off the 2026 Climate Action Week.
"Welcome to London Climate Action Week 2026," the father of three stated in the caption before attending key engagements in London.
According to media reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend events for London Climate Action Week, which takes place between 20th and 28 June.
Prince William's scheduled engagements:
Today, the next heir to the British throne will attend a London forum bringing together some of the world's largest businesses through the Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme.
United for Wildlife, for which William is the founder, launches new action fighting illegal wildlife trade and environmental crime with backing from global finance, transport and technology companies.
During the event, His Royal Highness will highlight success, celebrate impact and reveal a series of new commitments.
About Prince William's United for Wildlife and The Royal Foundation:
For those unaware, Prince William established United for Wildlife and The Royal Foundation in 2013 to ensure that wildlife, people and biodiversity can flourish in harmony.
However, it is unclear whether his life partner, Catherine, will also join him for the scheduled engagements for Climate Action Week.
Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion buzz:
This update came after Prince William sparked buzz due to his possible reunion with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, who is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom in July.
Where King Charles III has opened Buckingham Palace’s doors to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and offered them royal accommodation, the future monarch is also expected to end his cold war with his estranged brother.
For those unaware, the two siblings have reportedly not been on speaking terms since Harry stepped down from his senior working royal role in 2020.
During their next trip to the UK, the Sussexes will also bring their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, marking their first reunion with the British Royal Family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly returning to the United Kingdom in July 2026 to participate in activities connected to the upcoming Invictus Games and to rebuild ties with the estranged royal clan.
So far, the couple, who are reportedly ‘uneasy’ over William’s ill-treatment towards Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in the wake of their disgraced parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s controversial ties with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Well, it is unclear whether Prince Harry will highlight the tension between the Princesses of York and the royal family during his upcoming tour.