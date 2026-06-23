Ranbir Kapoor’s swoon-worthy move for Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ steals attention

Ranbir Kapoor is his wife’s “biggest cheerleader,” and his latest move is a proof of it.
While Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Alpha on big platforms, the Ramayana star decided to give the movie a boost in his own way by making a special gesture that won fans’ hearts.
In a video shared by an Indian outlet on Instagram, Kapoor can be seen getting off his car and waving to paparazzi before entering in a building.
Although photographers attempted to get a closer view of him, the actor politely asked them not to enter the premises. However, they still managed to capture a glimpse of his T-shirt, which featured a swoon-worthy shout-out to Bhatt’s Alpha.
During his new appearance, Ranbir Kapoor was proudly seen flaunting his black shirt that had a text written, “My Wife’s An Alpha.”
Keeping his look casual, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor paired the tee with matching track pants and white sneakers.
He also sported a black cap and stylish pair of sunglasses.
Fans’ reaction:
Ranbir Kapoor’s loving shout-out sent fans into a frenzy as they gushed over the actor in the comments, praising him for supporting his wife.
“Omgggg Ranbir the person you are,” swooned a first, while another stated, “His wife is Alpha and he's making sure the whole world knows it.”
A third wrote, “Alia’s biggest cheerleader.”
“The ultimate supportive husband move. They are just too cute together!” added one more.
A fifth shared, “I love the way these two support each other. They did same for each other at time of gangubai and animal too.”
About Alia Bhatt’s Alpha:
Alpha is an upcoming Indian action thriller film directed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.
The highly anticipated movie is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe and India’s first female-led action spectacle.
In a statement shared by ANI, Alpha’s action director Craig Macrae praised the Dear Zindagi star’s dedication and efforts in the movie, stating, "What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She's really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for Alpha."
He continued, "She was really dedicated to the movie, and I think that's going to be the thing that really makes a huge difference in her on-screen presence."
"Not only just for the action preparation, she obviously did a lot of work for the preparation as the character as well. She's one of those people who you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what's needed for the film," Macrae added.
Alpha plot:
According to IMDb, Alpha features the story of “Two girls are forced to join forces and pushed to their limits as they confront a ruthless nemesis, leading to a brutal showdown with unexpected allies.”
Alpha release date:
After multiple postponements, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha is now slated for a theatrical release on July 3, 2026.
Alpha cast:
The star-studded cast of Alpha includes Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sangay Tsheltrim, Dia Mirza, and also a special appearance of Hrithik Roshan.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:
In 2018, Alia Bhatt revealed that she is romantically involved with her childhood crush and Brahmastra costar Ranbir Kapoor.
The lovebirds exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their Mumbai apartment on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their first and only child, daughter Raha, on November 6 that year.