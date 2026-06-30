Alia Bhatt shares adorable truth behind her family dynamic with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has offered a playful glimpse into her life with husband Ranbir Kapoor, joking that she isn't the real "Alpha" at home and he certainly isn't the "Animal."
While promoting her upcoming film, Alpha, the Student of the Year starlet drew a clear line between the on-screen personas and her real-life family dynamic.
In an interview with YouTuber MyMissAnand, Alia was quizzed on whether she and Ranbir embodied the titles of their hit films in real life.
The lighthearted chat continued with a question about who leads the household, prompting the Raazi starlet’s candid response.
Alia quipped, "Raha!"
She laughed off the question, saying their daughter, Raha, is the one truly in charge.
The mother-of-one explained that although Raha finds her "cool," the little one calls the shots at home and even recalled her amusing response to seeing her in pajamas.
Alia continued, “Raha is the actual Animal and Alpha at home. She is the Gen Alpha. I receive a lot of compliments from her. And I love that… One day, I decided to wear jeans and sit at home. She asked, 'Where are you going?' I said I can't sit in nightclothes at home. She said 'No, you don't sit like this.'"
Alia Bhatt called Raha ‘filmy’
Previously, Alia said Raha has inherited a love for drama, affectionately calling her "filmy."
At an event in Delhi, Alia said, "She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Abhi woh sports mein bhi bahut interested hai (She is interested in sports too). She has a keen interest in sports and activities. Woh filmy bhi bahut hai, gaane bhi achhe se sunti hai (She is very filmy and likes to listen to songs too). She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast. So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way."
Alia Bhatt role in Alpha
In the film Alpha, Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a relentless assassin trained to kill since childhood. This character marks a major creative pivot as the first female lead in the YRF Spy Universe, moving away from traditional espionage into a raw, gray anti-hero origin story.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal role
In the 2023 blockbuster Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh, a volatile and fiercely protective man consumed by an obsessive, pathological devotion to his father.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor relationship
They officially began dating in early 2018 as they met on the set of Ayan Mukerji's superhero fantasy film, Brahmāstra.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a beautiful, low-key ceremony.
The couple officially welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022.