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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 days ago
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Tom Holland takes 'Spider-Man' promotions to new heights after Zendaya's surprise confession

The 'Uncharted' star's new film, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' is slated to be released later this month

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 days ago
Tom Holland takes Spider-Man promotions to new heights after Zendayas surprise confession
Tom Holland takes 'Spider-Man' promotions to new heights after Zendaya's surprise confession 

Tom Holland had made a huge publicity stunt to promote his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The popular American actor – who has completed his European press tour alongside his wife Zendaya - has now made one last move to take the promotion to new heights.

Recently, Tom rubbed shoulders with the 2026 FIFA World Cup sensation, Lionel Messi, to boost promotions before the movie premiered across theatres. 

Tom Holland and Lionel Messi's collaboration

On Tuesday, June 30th, The Impossible star, who gears up to charm his fans by reprising his iconic superhero role as Peter Parker, turned to his Instagram account to share an exciting video featuring himself and the Argentine footballer.

The viral footage opens with Tom telling someone on a call that, “Hey, I know it’s gonna be nuts, but look we have to get there before the rush.”

He suddenly looked back after the cafe’s door opened, saying, “Shut up,” after learning it’s Lionel and had an awkward impression as he asked the football star, “You’re Messi?”

Tom also asked, “What are you doing here?” and Leonel responded, “Spider-Man, the Spidey-Tracker.”

To fulfil Lionel’s wish, the actor made him wait to appear next as Spider-Man to make him experience the “heights.”

“Promo with the goat. Who’s got next?” Tom captioned his post.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date

The fourth instalment of the movie is set to be released on July 31st across cinemas.

This will mark his first film after his secret wedding with Zendaya, who will also be seen next as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tom Holland's marriage confirmation

In June of this year, Tom also confirmed his marriage to his longtime partner, with whom he has been romantically linked since 2016.

During his latest interview with Esquire, the Uncharted star put an end to months of speculation about their wedding and the AI images; he replied, “No, because they were all there.”

He also joked that his grandmother briefly worried she hadn’t been invited, but confirmed no other relatives were fooled because “they were all there.”

Escalating marriage rumours

It is pertinent to note that the rumours of their marriage had been building for months after Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, caused a stir by stating at the Actor Awards that the wedding had already happened.

In addition to Tom Holland’s subtle confirmation, Zendaya also revealed why the couple keep their relationship private, sharing the heartfelt reason that helped her know he was the right person.

Zendaya's heartfelt reason behind private life with Tom Holland

During her recent appearance at the New York Times’ Modern Love podcast, she acknowledged that she understands why people are interested in her relationship with Tom Holland.

“For me it’s like there is a level of like a parasocial like investment in my personal relationship, which I understand. And I do know that, like, I am aware that I am a public person and so is he,” she added.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship history

For those unaware, Tom Holland and Zendaya quietly got engaged in December 2024; the engagement rumours began when the actress appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony wearing a large diamond ring.

At the time, the actor’s family confirmed their engagement.

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