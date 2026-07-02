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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
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Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’

Novak Djokovic gives ball girl ‘heart attack’ with prank at Wimbledon second round

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated yesterday
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’

Novak Djokovic prank with the ball girl at the Wimbledon second round has sparked reactions.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion on Wednesday, July 1, during his campaign for the record 25th title claimed a dominant 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the third major tournament of the 2026 season.

One of the moments from the match that went viral on the internet was Djokovic’s lighthearted practical joke with the ball girl.

Novak Djokovic prank with ball girl

Ahead of the second-round win during the changeover the 39-year-old asked for help from the ball girl to cut off a tag that was disturbing him from the sleeve of his shirt.

As she took the scissor and cut the tag the Serbian tennis star gave her “nearly a heart attack” by pretending that she has accidentally cut his arm.

The ball girl stunned reaction was priceless as she placed her hand on her chest in shock while Djokivic burst into the laughter.

Djokovic Wimbledon spark reaction

The World No. 3 prank sparked widespread reaction from the social media users.

Wimbledon also shared the video on social media with a caption, “practical Djoker,” and wrote, “There’s a reason they call him the Djoker.”

A user wrote, “He is totally amazing as a player and a human.”

“What an adorable moment. Novak is just a true gem… Nole is always friendly and humorous,” another added.

A fan commented, “One of a kind, you are just simply the best!! Human, sportsman, exceptional athlete, generous and down to earth.”

“One of the greatest athletes to grace the sports world. Hope he lifts this Wimbledon,” an Instagram user prayed. 

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