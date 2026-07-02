Jennifer Aniston offers new peek at romance with Jim Curtis in summer photo dump

Jennifer Aniston has given fans another glimpse into her romance with boyfriend Jim Curtis, sharing a series of sweet photos of the couple just days after they reportedly celebrated their first anniversary together.
On Wednesday, July 1, Aniston, 57, shared a photo dump with Curtis, 50, on Instagram, writing, "Incoming summer dumper!."
The first image captures the couple smiling together during a car selfie.
Aniston and Curtis were also joined outdoors by Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman.
Another snap captures Curtis appearing to bond with Aniston's dog, Clyde, following a workout.
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis, receive heartfelt praises
The post quickly drew an outpouring of love, with fans and friends filling the comments section with heartfelt messages for the couple.
"Every view, perfection," Aniston's longtime friend Sandra Bullock wrote in the comment section.
One fan noted, “Aaawww love this!! Seeing you happy makes me very happy.”
Another commented, “I feel so blessed with this post!!”
The third remarked, “Awww so sweet all these moments! Thanks for sharing with us! Love u, queen.”
Inside Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis new romance
The Friends star and Curtis, who works as a hypnotherapist, have been dating since July 2025, PEOPLE previously reported.
"They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual," the source said.
"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the insider added of the Emmy Award-winner.
They mentioned, "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."
Speaking about Curtis, an author and life coach specializing in hypnotherapy, the source said, "He's very different from anyone she's dated before."
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis mark relationships first anniversary
In May, Curtis posted a series of photos with Aniston, and it was confirmed the couple had celebrated their first anniversary.
He shared several photos with Aniston including a sweet selfie of her kissing his cheek.
"Life lately. Grateful," Curtis, 50, wrote in the post's caption.
Aniston liked the post, which also featured a photo of her with Charlotte Tilbury at a Lolavie event and a snapshot of her with three big dogs around her.
Among the images was a selfie of Aniston kissing his cheek.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’s romance
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’s romance rumors sparked when they were photographed getting cozy on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, over the July 4th holiday weekend in 2025.
They made their first official public appearance together at ELLE's Women in Hollywood Celebration on November 17, 2025.
Jennifer Aniston past relationships
Jennifer Aniston’s most well-known previous relationships include her marriages to actors Brad Pitt (2000–2005) and Justin Theroux (2015–2018).