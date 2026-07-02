Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026

Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games series for July 2026, offering subscribers three exciting games to add their game libraries.
This month’s collection includes the thrilling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the fantasy strategy RPG For the King II, and the most exhilarating RPG CrossCode.
All three games will be accessible to PlayStation Plus Essential, Premium members, and Extra, from July 7 via August 3, 2026.
Once claimed during this period, players can keep them in their library and continue playing as long as they maintain an active PlayStation Plus subscription.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
One of the major highlights of PlayStation Plus lineup for July is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, accessible for both PS5 and PS4.
The blockbuster first-person shooter continues the story of Captain Price and Task Force 141 as they face the dangerous ultranationalist villain Vladimir Makarov, who has posed a significant threat on global security.
The game consists of a cinematic single-player campaign, fast-paced multiplayer battles, and the highly-famous Zombies mode.
Multiplayer includes the most advanced versions of all 16 classic maps originally introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), integrated with a range of upgrades, including improved graphics and gameplay mechanics.
Additionally, players can now enjoy the biggest Zombies map in the franchise, where several squads work together to navigate obstacles, beat opponents, complete missions, and survive against endless waves of undead.
Whether you enjoy competitive online matches or story-driven gameplay, Modern Warfare III provides plenty of content.
For the King II
Another new game which has been added to the library is For the King II, a fantasy role-playing adventure that perfectly combines strategy, roguelite gameplay, and turn-based combat.
The story takes place in the kingdom of Fahrul, where the once-kind Queen Rosomon has become a ruthless ruler. She has enslaved her people and formed alliances with dark forces, leaving it up to players to build a team of heroes and restore peace to the kingdom.
Players can explore the world alone or join nearly three friends in four-player cooperative mode.
Each adventure is different due to randomly generated encounters, changing environment, and challenging opponents, but your victory depends on careful planning, teamwork, and smart decision-making.
CrossCode
CrossCode concludes the PlayStation Plus July lineup, as it’s a retro-style action RPG inspired by classic 16-bit games.
The game follows Lea, a young character exploring a futuristic digital realm while discovering the mystery behind her lost memories.
Along the way, players are also required to survive battle with enemies, solve challenging puzzles, complete quests, and unlock a range of new abilities.
CrossCode combines fast-paced combat with deep RPG progression. Players can customize their character using different weapons, equipment, and skills while discovering enemy weaknesses to gain an advantage during battles.
The July 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup provides something for each kind of gamer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III delivers intense shooter action, For the King II offers strategic fantasy adventures, and CrossCode provides a memorable retro RPG experience.