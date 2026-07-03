King Charles celebrates Lady Louise's major milestone with heartfelt tribute, new potraits

King Charles has sent his hearty congratulations to the youngest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, Lady Louise, on achieving a significant milestone.
Lady Louise secures major honour
Lady Louise Windsor has graduated from St Andrews University with a Bachelor's degree in English.
The 22-year-old royal was beaming as she collected her certificate during her graduation ceremony at the prestigious university in Scotland, which the Prince and Princess of Wales previously attended.
On Thursday, July 2, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared brand new portraits of Lady Louise with her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, as she showed off her certificate in her formal robes.
"Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!," the palace penned.
The Instagram post caption added, "Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree."
Lady Louise spotted with rumoured boyfriend at graduation
Louise was seen chatting to fellow graduates at St Andrews University and walking alongside her rumoured boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp, who is also a student at the university.
The speculations about their romance began in 2024 after they were cast in the first student-written play to be performed at the Byre Theatre at St Andrews.
Felix was born in London's Kensington and is the son of solicitor Jonathan Charles William da Silva-Clamp.
What's next for Lady Louise after graduation?
Lady Louise, who has been hailed as the Royal Family's "secret weapon" and the late Queen's "favourite" grandchild, is reportedly considering a career in the military.
Last November, it was reported that King Charles' niece has been drawn to army cadets and could be following her father's footsteps.
A source told The Sun, "She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it."
If Lady Louise joins the military path, she will be the first female royal since her late grandmother to do so.
Prince Edward's daughter has also been compared to the late monarch due to their shared love of horses, with royal biographer Ingrid Seward noting, "There are shades of the young Elizabeth. There is something about her – a capability. She’s obviously a very gentle young woman."
Lady Louise to take on royal duties
Amid scandals surrounding her uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, which would affect Princess Beatrice's and Princess Eugenie's future roles, Lady Louise could end up with major responsibility as Prince William gears up to make "change" in the monarchy.
"William will have appreciated the excellent way the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh support the Firm," said Richard Fitzwilliams.
He added, "The signs are surely that with only four working royals currently under 70 and the Waleses' children still young, that Lady Louise might be persuaded to carry out some royal duties in the future."
Notably, neither Lady Louise nor her brother James uses HRH titles, with many experts believing that it is a deliberate decision by their parents so they can grow up "with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living".