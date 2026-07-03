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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Taylor Swift's wedding guest list takes shocking turn with Harry Styles invite

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift parted ways in 2013, since then the two remain amicable

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Taylor Swifts wedding guest list takes shocking turn with Harry Styles invite
Taylor Swift's wedding guest list takes shocking turn with Harry Styles invite

Taylor Swift has made a generous move as she invited another ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, to the upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce.

The mega popstar, set to tie the knot with the love of her life on Friday, and the new shocking invitation to the former One Direction singer broke the internet.

On Friday, July 3rd, Variety reported that Taylor has invited Harry, leaving behind the ache to begin the new chapter of her life with Travis.

Harry Styles attend wedding with Zoë Kravitz

Now, rumours have been made that the What Makes You Beautiful crooner is unable to attend the high-profile wedding, due to his ongoing concert tour, Together, Together.

However, on behalf of Harry, his rumoured fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, will attend the wedding festivities of the Lover hitmaker, which is likely to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Star-studded wedding guest list of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Apart from the Batman actress, the wedding guest list also included Jack Antonoff, Miranda Lambert, Steven Spielberg, Max Martin, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Shellback, and others.

Taylor Swift dating history

For those unfamiliar, Taylor Swift has dated nearly 16 prominent celebrities throughout her public career as a singer, but she only managed to remain amicable with Harry Styles and Jack Antonoff.

Despite being amicable with one of her best exes, Taylor Lautner, who is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, she did not invite him to the wedding.

Taylor Swift on Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relationship

Over the past decade, Harry, Zoë and Taylor have woven a tangled web of connections with one another, but through this invite the 14-time Grammy-winning musician proved she has no ill will with the two.

While promoting her new studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift spoke about how she has no “issue” with her longtime friend (Zoë Kravitz) dating her ex (Harry Styles)

“Harry has moved on, and so has Taylor. They’re friendly when they see each other, which isn’t often but does happen occasionally. It’s all in the past now,” the insider revealed at the time.

So far, it is not clear whether Harry Styles resumed his concert tour to attend the wedding festivities of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

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