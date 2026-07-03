HSR codes for July 2026 to redeeem thrilling rewards 

If you're new to Honkai: Star Rail, you can receive a variety of exciting rewards by using special promo codes released by the game's developer, HoYoverse.
These codes are shared on a monthly basis, especially during livestreams, game updates, and on the company's social media pages, offering a range of exhilarating rewards to accelerate your progress.
They often provide players useful rewards such as Stellar Jade, the game's premium currency, which can be used to unlock new characters via the Warp (gacha) system.
Since these codes expire after a while, it's a good idea to redeem them as soon as possible. Keeping an eye on the latest codes can help you earn free rewards and make your journey in the game easier.
Active HSR codes for July 2026
Here’s a list of working HSR codes for July 2026:
BladeFitCheck - three Traveler's Guides and two Cold Joke
OMEGA - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
CREATIONNYMPH - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
FAREWELL - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
STARRAILGIFT - 50 stellar jade, 10k credits, two traveler's guides, and five bottled soda
Expired HSR codes
- QS395DJQU4HK
- SitByEvanescia
- VS3Q5VK9CMFP
- SILVERWOLFLV999
- QS395DJQU4HK
- 4TKSX77Y58QK
- 5S6ZHRWTDNJB
- YT295D38DLEB
- EB395CJ8V5XF
- EB28LCJRU4W3
- HERESTHECODE
- SHAREANDSAVEIT
- HAPPY3RDANNIV
- YSKQT7DR3L73
- 4T28RJM4MS3B
- SUB2SPARXIE
- ALETTERFORYOU
- KBJ8VZ6Y27QX
- HAILYAOGUANG
- 4TKSX77Y58QK
- 5S6ZHRWTDNJB
- DBJ9RJLMLSZB
- CSJ882LL4BHF
- 7T3R83MMMTY3
- 4T28RJM4MS3B
- SUB2SPARXIE
- AT45Q
- BGF3A
- MH5KC
- KBJ8VZ6Y27QX
- ALETTERFORYOU
- HailYaoGuang
- OMEGA
- CREATIONNYMPH
- FAREWELL
- IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS
- 4TKSX77Y58QK
- 5S6ZHRWTDNJB
- STARRAILGIFT
How to redeem HSR codes?
1: Firstly launch Honkai Star Rail
2: Press 'Esc' to access the main menu and select the three-dotted menu.
3: Click the 'Redemption Code' button from the drop-down list
4:Insert the code from our list above into the box and click 'Redeem'
5: After redeeming the code, enjoy your rewards
What are HSR codes?
Honkai Star Rail codes are rewards given out by developer HoYoverse that offer useful freebies like crafting materials, Credits, and Stellar Jade.
Users can only redeem each Star Rail code once, and they will all expire after a certain amount of time.