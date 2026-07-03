Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 19 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

HSR codes for July 2026 to redeeem thrilling rewards

HSR codes often provide players useful rewards such as Stellar Jade, which can be used to unlock new characters

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 19 hours ago
HSR codes for July 2026 to redeeem thrilling rewards
HSR codes for July 2026 to redeeem thrilling rewards 

If you're new to Honkai: Star Rail, you can receive a variety of exciting rewards by using special promo codes released by the game's developer, HoYoverse.

These codes are shared on a monthly basis, especially during livestreams, game updates, and on the company's social media pages, offering a range of exhilarating rewards to accelerate your progress.

They often provide players useful rewards such as Stellar Jade, the game's premium currency, which can be used to unlock new characters via the Warp (gacha) system.

Since these codes expire after a while, it's a good idea to redeem them as soon as possible. Keeping an eye on the latest codes can help you earn free rewards and make your journey in the game easier.

Active HSR codes for July 2026

Here’s a list of working HSR codes for July 2026:

BladeFitCheck - three Traveler's Guides and two Cold Joke

OMEGA - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

CREATIONNYMPH - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

FAREWELL - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

STARRAILGIFT - 50 stellar jade, 10k credits, two traveler's guides, and five bottled soda

Expired HSR codes

  • QS395DJQU4HK
  • SitByEvanescia
  • VS3Q5VK9CMFP
  • SILVERWOLFLV999
  • QS395DJQU4HK
  • 4TKSX77Y58QK
  • 5S6ZHRWTDNJB
  • YT295D38DLEB
  • EB395CJ8V5XF
  • EB28LCJRU4W3
  • HERESTHECODE
  • SHAREANDSAVEIT
  • HAPPY3RDANNIV
  • YSKQT7DR3L73
  • 4T28RJM4MS3B
  • SUB2SPARXIE
  • ALETTERFORYOU
  • KBJ8VZ6Y27QX
  • HAILYAOGUANG
  • 4TKSX77Y58QK
  • 5S6ZHRWTDNJB
  • DBJ9RJLMLSZB
  • CSJ882LL4BHF
  • 7T3R83MMMTY3
  • 4T28RJM4MS3B
  • SUB2SPARXIE
  • AT45Q
  • BGF3A
  • MH5KC
  • KBJ8VZ6Y27QX
  • ALETTERFORYOU
  • HailYaoGuang
  • OMEGA
  • CREATIONNYMPH
  • FAREWELL
  • IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS
  • 4TKSX77Y58QK
  • 5S6ZHRWTDNJB
  • STARRAILGIFT

How to redeem HSR codes?

1: Firstly launch Honkai Star Rail

2: Press 'Esc' to access the main menu and select the three-dotted menu.

3: Click the 'Redemption Code' button from the drop-down list

4:Insert the code from our list above into the box and click 'Redeem'

5: After redeeming the code, enjoy your rewards

What are HSR codes?

Honkai Star Rail codes are rewards given out by developer HoYoverse that offer useful freebies like crafting materials, Credits, and Stellar Jade.

Users can only redeem each Star Rail code once, and they will all expire after a certain amount of time.

Complete Beginners Guide to Honkai: Star Rail - HSR Guide for Genshin Players

DOWNLOAD HONKAI: STAR RAIL HERE!! https://hoyo.link/d3ngCBAdIf you enjoyed this Honkai: Star Rail video, make sure to subscribe, and check out my Twitch wher...


Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to Wizards for Jaden Hardy
Lakers trade Deandre Ayton to Wizards for Jaden Hardy
Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance
Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka, Gauff advance
Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension
Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year $56 million extension
Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone
Ronaldo welcomed by hundreds of fans in Toronto after World Cup milestone
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal World Cup knock out win to Diogo Jota
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery reaches third round in stunning comeback
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
USA ends 24-years World Cup wait with historic win over Bosnia
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for July 2026
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
Novak Djokovic prank with Wimbledon ball sparks frenzy: ‘Practical Djoker’
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo
David Beckham praises ‘true leader’ Harry Kane after England win over Congo

Popular News

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health

Lisa Faulkner breaks silence after fans express concern over emotional health
35 minutes ago
Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde

Messi breaks silence after Argentina nearly suffer World Cup upset to Cape Verde
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Gigi Hadid brings high fashion to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding
3 hours ago