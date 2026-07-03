Tommy Hunter, Canadian music star dies at 89: Here's what we know 

Tommy Hunter, Canadian country star, who was a significant part of the Canadian music scene, has passed away at the age of 89.
Tommy Hunter's cause of death
The musician, whose career spanned from the 1950s into the early 2010s, died of natural causes on Thursday, July 2, confirmed entertainment promoter and manager Brian Edwards.
Tommy Hunter's musical career
Born in March 1937, Tommy Hunter began taking guitar lessons at around nine years old and soon started booking gigs and playing in churches.
He became a cast member of CBC's Country Hoedown in 1956 before taking on a renowned music show.
Hunter was a big part of Canadian television as he hosted the music series The Tommy Hunter Show, which ran from 1965 to 1992.
The musical genius introduced the Canadian audiences to a number of country acts with his show, including Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Anne Murray, and even a young Shania Twain, who then went by Eileen.
Tommy Hunter's achievements
During his life, Tommy Hunter received three Juno Awards and one Gemini Award.
He was also inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and was a member of the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.
Tommy Hunter, who performed until his 75th birthday, is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.