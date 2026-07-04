Blake Lively skips Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, adding fuel to fallout rumours

Blake Lively has seemingly continued her beef with Taylor Swift as she skipped her former bestie’s big day.
Despite being in New York City, the Gossip Girl alum was unable to attend the high-profile wedding festivities, attended by several big names in Hollywood.
After months of speculation and hype, Taylor Swift and her longtime partner, Travis Kelce, finally exchanged marital vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Madison Square Garden in NYC on Friday, July 3rd.
How many celebrities attend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
However, Adam Sandler, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Jason Sudeikis, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, and others attended the event.
It was also reported that Blake might make an appearance at the wedding ceremony alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as the couple landed in the city earlier in June, with their children.
Why Blake Lively did not attend the wedding?
Despite being in the same city, where the Life of a Showgirl crooner said “I do”, the A Simple Favour actress was noticeably absent from the high-profile wedding, taking place in the Big Apple.
While the entire entertainment industry was busy attending the dreamy wedding of the pop superstar, Blake is seen enjoying a cosy family outing.
TMZ published the photos of Blake and Ryan spending time with their daughter Betty, 6, who competed in a horse show in NYC.
Notably, the couple’s other kids, including James, 11, and Inez, 9, and son Olin, 3, were absent from the event.
Blake Lively still not over with Taylor Swift's beef?
This move by Blake Lively was seen as if the beef continued between the two, which was ignited last year when the 14-time Grammy-winning singer was dragged into the actress ' ongoing harassment lawsuit with her It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.
In December 2024, the American actress publicly accused the 41-year-old actor-director of physically abusing her while filming their popular 2024 release movie.
At the time, Taylor was the Godmother of Blake’s children; however, she “took some space” from Blake after the singer served a subpoena from Justin’s lawyers.
In August last year, a source revealed, “Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking” after the musician’s text messages were revealed publicly.
Since then, the two have been distanced and have not been seen publicly.