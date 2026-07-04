Taylor Swift's New York wedding look: Every detail to know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally said "I do"!
In a Met Gala-core ceremony, Travis and Taylor exchanged vows on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
The star-studded ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, and Taylor's brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour, while Travis' older brother Jason Kelce was the Best Man.
They did not have separate bridesmaids and groomsmen, highlighting the strong family bond, and the couple marked the occasion with billboards outside the venue, reading, "JUST&T MARRIED."
The pair wed in front of over 1,000 guests who graced the ceremony with their presences, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Benson Boone, Ethan Hawke, MGK, Camilla Cabello, Hugh Grant, and many more.
Moreover, fans surrounded the venue throughout the day in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the highly anticipated ceremony.
What Taylor Swift wore for her wedding?
It has been revealed that for their special day, both Taylor and Travis chose to dress in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson.
Taylor's rep noted, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."
Their wedding looks were created at Dior's historic ateliers in Paris.
Taylor enhanced her wedding look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery.
The official wedding photos are yet to be released, sparking curiosity and more frenzy.
'A new era' for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began
While details about the actual ceremony are still under wraps, AMC Entertainment chief executive Adam Aron offered fans a glimpse into the event in a now-deleted X post.
Aron, whose company worked with Taylor to distribute Taylor Swfit: The Eras Tour concert film in 2023, attended the July 3 ceremony and shared the details about the wedding in a since-deleted message.
As per Aron, the arena did not look like MSG, with the floors, walls and ceilings draped in peach and white fabrics, and enlarged photos of Taylor and Travis "at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenage-hood, were on display".
The venue was transformed into a magical garden, and the wedding ceremony was filled with "music, music, music".
Prior to the ceremony, the wedding celebrations kicked off on Thursday with a comparatively smaller rehearsal dinner, attended by A-list stars.
The New York City Police (NYPD) closed the street around the arena midday for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who sparked buzz with their romance in 2023, got engaged in August 2025.