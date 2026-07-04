Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues

Alkaline Trio has shared a sad update.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 3, the US punk rock band shared a heartbreaking news with fans, noting that they were forced to cancel their concerts scheduled for the United Kingdom and also their highly anticipated performance at the 2000trees Festival.
In their statement, the band explained that the cause of the cancellation is due to “medical issues” with frontman Matt Skiba.
“We are immensely sorry but we must cancel our dates in England, including tonight's show in Birmingham, due to medical issues Matt has been suffering from that have worsened,” they announced.
The band shared, “He's gonna be okay but needs to be treated stateside as soon as possible. We will be back healthier and stronger! Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”
It is worth mentioning that Matt Skiba faced a motorcycle mishap in Los Angeles in late June 2026 which caused him to sustain a severe leg injury and exhaust pipe burn.
Fans’ reactions
Alkaline Trio’s sad announcement broke fans hearts, who had travelled to the UK just to see the band perform. However, they still sent warm messages to Matt, wishing for the singer’s speedy recovery.
“Nevermind. Only been driving for 2.5 hours. Five hour round trip now,” wrote one.
Another penned, “Speedy recovery Matt, had tickets for London, my wife had part of her lung cut away due to cancer a month ago and she was determined to go tomorrow, so least when you come back she'll be fully fit.”
A third added, “The fact that Matt even pushed himself to play with that wound/the crazy heat is wild and there are still people bitching. We knew sooner or later it'd be a problem. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”
Meanwhile, a fourth commented, “I can't believe it. Today, I flew alone from my hometown, Bilbao, just to see you live tomorrow. What a huge blow. That said, some things come before everything else, and health is one of them. Get well soon, @matttskiba . A big hug to all the band. Take care.”
Alkaline Trio UK shows dates
In the UK, Alkaline Trio was scheduled to perform on July 3 (O2 Institute, Birmingham), July 4 (O2 Forum Kentish Town, London), July 5 (O2 City Hall, Newcastle), July 7 (O2 Academy, Leeds), and July 8 (O2 Ritz, Manchester).
Alkaline Trio’s 2000trees Festival performance
The band also cancelled their scheduled headlining performance at the 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham on July 9, 2026.