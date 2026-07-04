Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 12 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues

Heartbroken fans react after Alkaline Trio announces UK shows and festival performance cancellation in emotional statement

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 12 hours ago
Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues
Alkaline Trio calls off UK concerts as Matt Skiba battles devastating medical issues

Alkaline Trio has shared a sad update.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 3, the US punk rock band shared a heartbreaking news with fans, noting that they were forced to cancel their concerts scheduled for the United Kingdom and also their highly anticipated performance at the 2000trees Festival.

In their statement, the band explained that the cause of the cancellation is due to “medical issues” with frontman Matt Skiba.

“We are immensely sorry but we must cancel our dates in England, including tonight's show in Birmingham, due to medical issues Matt has been suffering from that have worsened,” they announced.

The band shared, “He's gonna be okay but needs to be treated stateside as soon as possible. We will be back healthier and stronger! Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

It is worth mentioning that Matt Skiba faced a motorcycle mishap in Los Angeles in late June 2026 which caused him to sustain a severe leg injury and exhaust pipe burn.

Fans’ reactions

Alkaline Trio’s sad announcement broke fans hearts, who had travelled to the UK just to see the band perform. However, they still sent warm messages to Matt, wishing for the singer’s speedy recovery.

“Nevermind. Only been driving for 2.5 hours. Five hour round trip now,” wrote one.

Another penned, “Speedy recovery Matt, had tickets for London, my wife had part of her lung cut away due to cancer a month ago and she was determined to go tomorrow, so least when you come back she'll be fully fit.”

A third added, “The fact that Matt even pushed himself to play with that wound/the crazy heat is wild and there are still people bitching. We knew sooner or later it'd be a problem. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented, “I can't believe it. Today, I flew alone from my hometown, Bilbao, just to see you live tomorrow. What a huge blow. That said, some things come before everything else, and health is one of them. Get well soon, @matttskiba . A big hug to all the band. Take care.”

Alkaline Trio UK shows dates

In the UK, Alkaline Trio was scheduled to perform on July 3 (O2 Institute, Birmingham), July 4 (O2 Forum Kentish Town, London), July 5 (O2 City Hall, Newcastle), July 7 (O2 Academy, Leeds), and July 8 (O2 Ritz, Manchester).

Alkaline Trio’s 2000trees Festival performance

The band also cancelled their scheduled headlining performance at the 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham on July 9, 2026.

Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor
Maren Morris melts Swifties’ hearts by unveiling sentimental Taylor Swift wedding favor
Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare
Blake Lively’s reaction over Taylor Swift wedding snub laid bare
Jennifer Lopez stuns at Taylor Swift's wedding, shares first look
Jennifer Lopez stuns at Taylor Swift's wedding, shares first look
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi cool off with Justin and Hailey Bieber over July 4th weekend
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce
Matty Healy appears downcast as ex Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce
Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait
Beyoncé rewards 'loyal BeyHive' with new song after two-year wait
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’
Kim Kardashian blasted over hyping North West’s debut tour: ‘You’re going to regret’
Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham
Victoria Beckham includes 'amazing' Brooklyn in 27th anniversary tribute to David Beckham
Taylor Swift's New York wedding look: Every detail to know
Taylor Swift's New York wedding look: Every detail to know
Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale locked for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’
Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale locked for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’

Popular News

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
7 hours ago
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
7 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
7 hours ago