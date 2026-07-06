Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony

Aamir Khan has finally tied the knot with his partner, Gauri Spratt, after two years of togetherness.
The couple, who have been in the headlines for their romantic connection, exchanged marital vows during an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai over the weekend.
Gauri Spartt and Aamir Khan marriage photos
Just one day after the marriage ceremony, Gauri took to her Instagram account to share the private moments from her big day with the veteran Indian actor.
“FINALLY #gauri #gaurispratt #amirkhan,” the Bengaluru-based salon entrepreneur and fashion stylist stated in the caption.
In another frame, Gauri uploaded a joyful snap as she signed the marriage document, signing the Special Marriage Act at Aamir’s Bandra residence in Mumbai, marking the third marriage for the Raja Hindustani star.
As the photos gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to wish the two on their happily ever after.
Fans' reaction
One fan commented, “Wishing you happy marriage life pretty lady amir khan saab is lucky beautiful features class persona attractive lady.”
“Congratulations both of you,” another gushed.
The Bollywood superstar and her wellness entrepreneur partner have signed the marriage documents in the presence of their close friends, family, and children from their respective previous marriages.
When did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married?
Notably, the news broke after an insider revealed to SCREEN that the two have officially become husband and wife over the weekend.
This marriage marked Aamir’s third, and Gauri was married to her former husband, whose identity has never been made public.
Notably, before marrying Gauri, the Taare Zameen actor was previously married to filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. Before that, he was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002.
Aamir shares his two eldest kids, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with his first wife, Reena, and another son, Azad Rao Khan.
Despite being separated from his former partners, the popular actor remains amicable with his two wives.
How many Bollywood Actors tied the knot under Special Marriage Act?
It is pertinent to note that Aamir was not the first Bollywood actor to tie the knot under the Special Marriage Act.
In addition to the Dangal star, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt, Krish Pathak and Sara Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married under Indian secular law.