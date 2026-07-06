Jordan Henderson hospitalized with serious wrist injury after England vs Mexico

Jordan Henderson suffered a serious wrist injury after falling in the celebrations following England's win over Mexico on Sunday night.
According to ESPN, England secured a historic 3-2 win at the Azteca Stadium thanks to two goals from Jude Bellingham and a penalty from Harry Kane.
They played most of the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was issued a red card after the VAR intervened, and for the last 30 minutes of the match England managed to repel attack after attack from Mexico.
A few minutes after full time, England headed over to their bank of fans behind one of the goals and joined them for the now traditional rendition of "Wonderwall" by Oasis. But during those celebrations, Henderson was injured.
Dan Burn, an England defender, said Henderson fell over one of the advertising boards, and television pictures showed Henderson being stretchered off.
Afterward, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Henderson had suffered a "serious" injury.
Tuchel said, "He injured his wrist, he is at the moment in the hospital. It is a quite serious injury."
"It just doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure which is going on. I just did the [media duties] and the doc told me he's in the hospital," he added.
Henderson will stay in Mexico City on Sunday night with an England staff member while the rest of the England squad flies back to the team's training base in Kansas City, Missouri.
Henderson became the first England men's player to play at four World Cups when he came on against Panama in their final group stage match.
Against Mexico, Henderson remained on the bench but was shown a yellow card in the closing stages of the game.