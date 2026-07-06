Norwegian royal family reaches key milestone after Marius Borg Høiby controversy

Norway royal family has finally taken a sigh of relief days after Marius Borg Høiby’s criminal conviction.
On Monday, July 6th, the official Instagram handle of Crown Prince Haakon shared the joyful update after the national football team knocked out Brazil during the 2026 FIFA World Cup series over the weekend.
Norway's historic moment
Shortly after the historical achievement, Palace shared the statement on behalf of Haakon and Mette-Marit, who were watching the match from the royal residence, due to Crown Princess Mette-Marit health condition.
“Yesterday was a historic night! The whole family watched with excitement! The Royal Couple from Mågerø, the Crown Prince Couple from the Castle,” the royals congratulated the national football team in the latest royal post.
The statement continued, “And Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus at the stadium in the USA. Congratulations to the national team, the support system and Norway with the fantastic achievement!”
Here's Marius Borg Høiby's detailed controversy
For those new to the room, this achievement marked first days after the disgraced royal ruined the royal family’s reputation.
Marius Borg Høiby, who is the stepson of Crown Prince, was convicted in Oslo court of two counts of rape and 32 other offenses, including domestic abuse, serious bodily harm, and drug violations.
According to BBC, the 29-year-old royal member was found guilty of two instances of rape (including one on the Crown Prince’s estate in 2018 and another in Oslo in 2024.
When did Marius Borg Høiby arrest?
However, in the mid of June this year, Marius has been found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to four years in prison.
The three judges in courtroom 250 at Oslo District Court cleared him of two other counts of rape, but found him guilty of many of the other offences of which he had been accused.
Notably, he was also convicted of abusing an ex-girlfriend, Norwegian influencer Nora Haukland and of causing serious bodily harm to another partner, in whose flat he was arrested in the upmarket Frogner area of Oslo in August 2024.