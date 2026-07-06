Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Norwegian royal family reaches key milestone after Marius Borg Høiby controversy

Marius Borg Høiby was arrested in wake of his rape allegations earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Norwegian royal family reaches key milestone after Marius Borg Høiby controversy
Norwegian royal family reaches key milestone after Marius Borg Høiby controversy

Norway royal family has finally taken a sigh of relief days after Marius Borg Høiby’s criminal conviction.

On Monday, July 6th, the official Instagram handle of Crown Prince Haakon shared the joyful update after the national football team knocked out Brazil during the 2026 FIFA World Cup series over the weekend.

Norway's historic moment

Shortly after the historical achievement, Palace shared the statement on behalf of Haakon and Mette-Marit, who were watching the match from the royal residence, due to Crown Princess Mette-Marit health condition.

“Yesterday was a historic night! The whole family watched with excitement! The Royal Couple from Mågerø, the Crown Prince Couple from the Castle,” the royals congratulated the national football team in the latest royal post.

The statement continued, “And Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus at the stadium in the USA. Congratulations to the national team, the support system and Norway with the fantastic achievement!”

Here's Marius Borg Høiby's detailed controversy

For those new to the room, this achievement marked first days after the disgraced royal ruined the royal family’s reputation.

Marius Borg Høiby, who is the stepson of Crown Prince, was convicted in Oslo court of two counts of rape and 32 other offenses, including domestic abuse, serious bodily harm, and drug violations.

According to BBC, the 29-year-old royal member was found guilty of two instances of rape (including one on the Crown Prince’s estate in 2018 and another in Oslo in 2024.

When did Marius Borg Høiby arrest?

However, in the mid of June this year, Marius has been found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to four years in prison.

The three judges in courtroom 250 at Oslo District Court cleared him of two other counts of rape, but found him guilty of many of the other offences of which he had been accused.

Notably, he was also convicted of abusing an ex-girlfriend, Norwegian influencer Nora Haukland and of causing serious bodily harm to another partner, in whose flat he was arrested in the upmarket Frogner area of Oslo in August 2024.

Prince Harry’s royal accommodation decision increases pressure on King Charles
Prince Harry’s royal accommodation decision increases pressure on King Charles
King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box
King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box
Prince William speaks out with new message as pressure mounts for Prince Harry reunion
Prince William speaks out with new message as pressure mounts for Prince Harry reunion
Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge
Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge
Prince Harry in ‘frequent’ contact with King Charles as kids ‘very excited’ for reunion
Prince Harry in ‘frequent’ contact with King Charles as kids ‘very excited’ for reunion
Prince George receives key advice from godfather ahead of major move
Prince George receives key advice from godfather ahead of major move
Royal Family extends warm wishes to Donald Trump on key US occasion
Royal Family extends warm wishes to Donald Trump on key US occasion
King Charles makes desperate move to appear more 'on-trend'
King Charles makes desperate move to appear more 'on-trend'
King Charles reflects on memorable US trip as Royal Family marks key milestone
King Charles reflects on memorable US trip as Royal Family marks key milestone
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's heartbreaking decision
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's heartbreaking decision
Inside Prince William, Kate's secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding
Inside Prince William, Kate's secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding
Prince Harry cancels plan to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet to UK: 'not safe'
Prince Harry cancels plan to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet to UK: 'not safe'

Popular News

Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash

Trump lobbied FIFA to clears Balogun for USA vs Belgium World Cup clash

25 minutes ago
Tom Holland recalls Christopher Nolan’s honest feedback on ‘The Odyssey’ set

Tom Holland recalls Christopher Nolan’s honest feedback on ‘The Odyssey’ set

34 minutes ago
Trump slams Giorgia Meloni, escalates feud ahead of NATO Summit

Trump slams Giorgia Meloni, escalates feud ahead of NATO Summit
an hour ago