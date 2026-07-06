Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to share screen space for the first time, marking a major milestone for the real-life couple as they prepare to collaborate on an upcoming project after years of successful individual careers.
Although the Mirzapur star and the Heeramandi starlet have appeared together in the Fukrey franchise, they have never been paired romantically on screen.
As reported by the Hindustan Times, they will appear in Shashie Vermaa's upcoming film as the couple saying they are excited to explore a fresh on-screen dynamic.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s excitement on new movie
Speaking about the project, Ali Fazal said, “I’ve always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together.”
He went on to say, “Shashie sir's work is truly something I have followed, and I have always wanted to work with him. That is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project.”
Richa Chadha said, “What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It’s funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life, with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I’m genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space.”
She added, “The story reminded me of my school days in Jamuna Paar, Delhi, and I am very excited to share the screen with Ali. He's a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity. Previously, we worked on Fukrey, where we played more adversarial roles.”
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha new movie
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will star opposite each other for the first time in an untitled Delhi-set comedy, also featuring Kumud Mishra.
Directed by Shashie Vermaa, the film is expected to begin production in the second half of 2026 and release theatrically in April 2027.