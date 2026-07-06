Tom Holland recalls Christopher Nolan’s honest feedback on ‘The Odyssey’ set 

Christopher Nolan’s direction has given Tom Holland “anxiety”!
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor has recently shared the challenges he faced while working alongside the Oscar-nominated director in their upcoming film, The Odyssey.
Holland, 30, who confirmed his marriage to Zendaya last month, has said he believed that Nolan hated his performance on his first day filming the forthcoming high-budget movie.
The critically acclaimed actor noted that the director used to say “cut” every three minutes, particularly during the actor’s scene.
Why Tom Holland believes Christopher Nolan hated his performance in The Odyssey?
On his first day on set, Holland had a big emotional scene, which he described as “one of the most important scenes in my character arc”, and he thought Nolan didn’t like his performance because he kept calling cut.
He additionally revealed that, “Working with the IMAX cameras for the first time is an experience. It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn’t know that it only ran for three minutes.”
“I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with (co-star) Jon (Bernthal), like, Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?” the actor, who will reprise his role as Peter Parker in the fourth instalment of Spider-Man, added.
He continued, sharing that the first day of his filming was “the most daunting experience” of his entire career.
Sneak peek into The Odyssey's behind-the-scenes
Tom Holland also offered a rare behind-the-scenes look into his upcoming intense role in the period film, as he shared a few glimpses on his official Instagram account on the same day he reunited with the entire cast of The Odyssey in London.
“From rehearsing by the pool to fighting on the edge of a cliff. Experience The Odyssey in all its glory in IMAX on July 17th,” he captioned his latest social media post.
About The Odyssey
For those unaware, The Odyssey also starred Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Travis Scott, Robert Pattinson and others in the leading roles.The new film is slated to be released in theatres on July 17th, 2026.