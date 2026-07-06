Harry Styles' mum melts hearts with loving tribute after Wembley residency ended

Harry Styles received a heartfelt public tribute from his mother, Anne Twist as he celebrated the end of his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency.
The mother of One Direction alum praised her children, Harry Styles and Gemma Styles, as her "biggest achievements," calling Harry "the kind of man the world needs right now."
She shared a sweet photo of the siblings hugging on stage as Gemma gave a speech and a second snap of son Harry as a baby being held by his older sister.
Anne penned, “From this to this …. What a weekend!”
She went on to share, “Hard to get my heart in check.. from stating, back in 1996, that my little boy would end up on stage, doing what I had no idea, but his comedic timing, sunshine personality, and his beautiful soul was visible even then.”
Anne continued, “How could I have possibly known then that he would break records doing exactly what he was put in this world to do, that he would grow up being the kind of man the world needs right now.”
“My gorgeous girl, who has loved and protected him always, even when he was the annoying little brother to his quiet, studious big sister. I could not be prouder of you both, as humans, as siblings and as my babies,” she expressed.
Anne concluded, “Knowing you are always there for me, but more importantly for each other … well that is my biggest achievement… and this is MY award.”
The tribute came after Gemma joined the Grammy winner on stage during the final show of his record-breaking 12-night Wembley Stadium residency.
Gemma Styles surprises Harry Styles on stage
Gemma surprised her brother on stage, with Harry looking close to tears as she made an emotional speech about her brother's achievements.
She nervously took to the mic and told the 80,000 fans present, “This is not somewhere I ever wanted to be!”
“That said, this is not a normal evening,” she continued, adding, “My little brother is about to finish a record-breaking 12-night run.”
Gemma added, “And I'm gonna keep this pretty short because I don't know how you do this quite frankly, I feel like I'm gonna…”
Turning to her brother, Gemma Styles said she sees him as "a brother, an uncle and a best friend," thanking fans for supporting him over the past 16 years.
She also recalled taking a 16-year-old Harry Styles to his first The X Factor audition at Wembley Arena.