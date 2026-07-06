King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry lashes out over royal stay denial

King Charles has stepped out for this first time amid Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace accommodation drama.
On Monday morning, July 6, the 77-year-old monarch made a joyful appearance at the Tank Museum in Bovington, Dorset, arriving in the same historic 1920’s armoured Rolls-Royce his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had driven nearly three decades ago, GB News reported.
During his visit to the Royal Tank Regiment headquarters, His Majesty, who was welcomed by the former Colonels-Commandant, drove the vehicle for the first time since assuming the position of the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief in August 2023.
The historic Rolls-Royce was first built in 1914 and is the oldest working model at the museum and was used in both World Wars and the Irish Civil War.
It was also served to transport Queen Elizabethh II during her 1997 visit to the regiment.
Charles’ latest appearance comes just a few hours after a heated exchange between Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry.
Prince Harry lashes out after Buckingham Palace denies royal stay
On Monday, July 6, the aforementioned outlet reported that Buckingham Palace aides had denied the claims that Prince Harry will be staying at the royal palace during his upcoming visit to the UK.
The shocking blow sparked a heated response from the Duke of Sussex, who then released an explosive statement in response through his spokesperson.
"I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence. Following Ravec’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements,” said the representative.
They continued, "Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.”
"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday,” the statement added.
Harry’s spokesperson went on to say that it was unclear why the accommodation offer had been withdrawn at the eleventh hour after it had already been formally accepted.
Prince Harry is scheduled to visit the UK this month.