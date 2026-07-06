Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have finally begun their happily ever after.
On Monday, July 6, the 35-year-old daughter of Indian producer Boney Kapoor exchanged vows with her longtime partner in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony that took place at the Taj Lands End.
Anshula Kapoor look at her wedding
In the photos shared by Pinkvilla on Instagram, Anshula looked gorgeous in a traditional Indian bridal dress featuring warm coral, rich gold, and emerald green colors.
The mesmerizing coral-peach lehenga adorned was adorned with detailed embroidery featuring traditional paisley and floral designs in shades of blush, gold, and deep coral.
Complementing the lehenga was a blouse featuring beautiful embellishments with intricate zardozi-style work.
The bride paired the outfit with a heavily embroidered gold dupatta adorned with a vibrant coral and pink border, while a blush-pink veil was pinned behind her sleek bun.
To elevate her look, Arjun Kapoor’s sister wore striking kundan jewelry, including a pearl-and-emerald choker and a matching emerald-studded necklace, a gorgeous maang tikka, and a tiny red bindi that added the perfect finishing touch.
She also wore gold and kundan bangles with traditional bridal chooda bangles.
Rohan Thakkar look at his wedding
For the wedding, Rohan Thakkar was dressed in a champagne-beige sherwani adorned with subtle metallic thread work, complementing the gorgeous ensemble of his wife.
He paired the ensemble with an ivory churidar and a matching satin stole draped over one shoulder.
Who is Anshula Kapoor?
Born on December 29, 1992, Anshula Kapoor is an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar relationship
Rohan Thakkar and Anshula Kapoor met on a dating app back in 2022 and were romantically involved for three years before getting engaged in July 2025 at Central Park, New York City.