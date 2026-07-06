Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See

Anshula Kapoor finally ties the knot with her longtime beau Rohan Thakkar

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have finally begun their happily ever after.

On Monday, July 6, the 35-year-old daughter of Indian producer Boney Kapoor exchanged vows with her longtime partner in an intimate traditional wedding ceremony that took place at the Taj Lands End.

Anshula Kapoor look at her wedding

In the photos shared by Pinkvilla on Instagram, Anshula looked gorgeous in a traditional Indian bridal dress featuring warm coral, rich gold, and emerald green colors.

The mesmerizing coral-peach lehenga adorned was adorned with detailed embroidery featuring traditional paisley and floral designs in shades of blush, gold, and deep coral.

Complementing the lehenga was a blouse featuring beautiful embellishments with intricate zardozi-style work.

P.C. Instagran
P.C. Instagran

The bride paired the outfit with a heavily embroidered gold dupatta adorned with a vibrant coral and pink border, while a blush-pink veil was pinned behind her sleek bun.

To elevate her look, Arjun Kapoor’s sister wore striking kundan jewelry, including a pearl-and-emerald choker and a matching emerald-studded necklace, a gorgeous maang tikka, and a tiny red bindi that added the perfect finishing touch.

She also wore gold and kundan bangles with traditional bridal chooda bangles.

Rohan Thakkar look at his wedding

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

For the wedding, Rohan Thakkar was dressed in a champagne-beige sherwani adorned with subtle metallic thread work, complementing the gorgeous ensemble of his wife.

He paired the ensemble with an ivory churidar and a matching satin stole draped over one shoulder.

Who is Anshula Kapoor?

Born on December 29, 1992, Anshula Kapoor is an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar relationship

Rohan Thakkar and Anshula Kapoor met on a dating app back in 2022 and were romantically involved for three years before getting engaged in July 2025 at Central Park, New York City.

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony
Akshay Kumar issues explosive warning over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rights in public notice
Akshay Kumar issues explosive warning over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rights in public notice
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony: What we now about their romance?
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony: What we now about their romance?
Salman Khan issues first statement after ‘Maatrubhumi’ hits roadblock
Salman Khan issues first statement after ‘Maatrubhumi’ hits roadblock
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut
Farah Khan opens up about hilarious 'Main Hoon Na' stunt fail involving Shah Rukh Khan
Farah Khan opens up about hilarious 'Main Hoon Na' stunt fail involving Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan faces setback as ‘Maatrubhumi’ awaits release clearance
Salman Khan faces setback as ‘Maatrubhumi’ awaits release clearance
Farah Khan Ali finally breaks silence on Bobby Deol romance: 'We held hands'
Farah Khan Ali finally breaks silence on Bobby Deol romance: 'We held hands'
Samay Raina promotes Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ over Huma Qureshi’s new film in playful jab
Samay Raina promotes Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ over Huma Qureshi’s new film in playful jab
Aamir Khan confirms wedding date with Gauri Spratt, reveals rare insight on intimate celebration
Aamir Khan confirms wedding date with Gauri Spratt, reveals rare insight on intimate celebration

Popular News

Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’

Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’
29 minutes ago
Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview

Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview
an hour ago
NYC first lady Rama Duwaji faces backlash for skipping America 250 for spiritual retreat

NYC first lady Rama Duwaji faces backlash for skipping America 250 for spiritual retreat
4 hours ago