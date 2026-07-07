Prince Harry's new beaming photos from 'Shoot the People' premiere go viral: 'Courageous'  

Prince Harry has shown sheer courage after receiving a last-minute snub from Buckingham Palace.
The Duke of Sussex has officially embarked on his solo United Kingdom trip, as he stepped out to support an old pal for his new endeavour, Shoot the People, shortly before touching down in his homeland.
On Tuesday, July 7th, the youngest son of King Charles III attended the special screening of the new movie, taking place in London.
Why Prince Harry attended the 'Shoot the People' premiere?
He attended to support his close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, who featured in the new documentary, which is directed by popular filmmaker Andy Mundy-Castle.
In the viral photos, Harry, 41, appeared unbothered by the latest last-minute royal accommodation offer withdrawal by His Majesty's aide, despite the prince's acceptance.
During his special visit to the Picturehouse Central in London, he was accompanied by Misan Andy Mundy-Castle and journalist Afua Hirsch.
As the new snaps of the estranged royal member garnered attention on social media, fans noticed the "courage" on Harry’s "glowing" face.
Fans encouraged Prince Harry's for showing courage after royal snub
One commented, "Thank you for posting. Misan is courageous. He stood by the Duke and Duchess while the British media attempted to erase and vilify them. There is no way Prince Harry will let Misan face the same treatment alone. It says a lot about the character of both men."
"As always looking fresh and glowing, good luck with your endeavours this week," another said.
While a third gushed, "Man of the people!"
Prince Harry kicks off his solo UK trip
This update came a few moments after Prince Harry landed in the UK without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie, seven and Princess Lilibet, five.
What is pertinent to note is that the Duke of Sussex has shown courage despite being publicly snubbed by his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, for turning down his royal stay recommendation after he accepted the offer.
Buckingham Palace's last minute accommodation offer withdrawal
After Buckingham Palace aides made it clear that Harry will not stay at the royal residence as he passed the "timings" of the offer, the duke issued a fiery statement, expressing disappointment.
Harry, who will be attending engagements related to his 2027 Invictus Games during his five-day trip, is also expecting the ruling of his infamous ANL case.
It is also too soon to claim whether the Duchess of Sussex and her two children will join the Duke of Sussex on his five-day tour.