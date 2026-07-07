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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Nicole Kidman marks daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th with rare childhood snaps: ‘My angel’

The ‘Babygirl’ actress celebrates her elder daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th birthday just a day after her major milestone

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Nicole Kidman marks daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th with rare childhood snaps: ‘My angel’
Nicole Kidman marks daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th with rare childhood snaps: ‘My angel’

Nicole Kidman is celebrating her babygirl’s special day.

The Babygirl actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, to ring in her elder daughter, Sunday Rose’s, milestone 18th birthday with a loving tribute and rare childhood snaps.

“Happy 18th my angel, you couldn’t be more loved @sundayrose,” she penned in the caption.

In the first slide, Kidman posted a photo of herself posing in front of the camera while carrying Sunday – who appeared to be one-year-old at the time – in her arms.

The next slide also showed a throwback image, featuring a glimpse of the birthday girl from behind, dressed in a white dress with angel wings on her back.


Fans’ reactions

Sunday Rose’s adorable photos garnered heartfelt reactions from fans, with one of them writing, “She looks like little Tabitha from bewitched. Ironically.”

Another penned, “Happy 18th Birthday @sundayrose. Have a beautiful wonderful birthday.”

“generational facecard,” gushed a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth added, “18 already!! Happy Birthday sweet Sunday.”

Sunday Rose walks Dior Haute Couture runway

Sunday Rose walks Dior Haute Couture runway


Just a day before turning 18, Sunday Rose marked a major milestone by walking in Dior’s Fall/Winter Haute Couture show for the second consecutive year on Monday, July 6.

Nicole Kidman’s daughter stunned in a shimmering metallic ensemble, featuring a structured silver top paired with matching trousers.

She finished the look with minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty and wore her hair sleek and center-parted.

Nicole Kidman children

Nicole Kidman is the mother of four children: son Connor Cruise and daughter Isabella Jane Cruise, whom she adopted with her first ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom she welcomed with her second ex-husband, Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman upcoming projects

Nicole Kidman currently has two movies in the pipeline: romantic fantasy film Practical Magic 2, and horror movie The Young People.

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