Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith quietly moved back in together after separation claims

Jada Pinkett Smith quietly moved back in with husband Will Smith two years ago.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Red Table Talk star and the Bad Boys star have resumed sharing a home for the last two years, and the couple are now "happy" and remain deeply in love despite their past relationship challenges.
“Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” the insider shared, before adding, “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”
According to the source, Will and Jada spent the Fourth of July together in Philadelphia to mark the United States' 250th anniversary.
The tipster revealed, “Will was set to perform but weather delayed it, and he went on to perform with the Roots at 2 A.M.”
His wife, the insider added, “was there with him as she always is.”
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith sepration
Married since 1997, Will and Jada disclosed in 2023 that they had been separated for years, though insiders maintained they were still a couple despite living in separate homes.
The couple reunited publicly at Paris Fashion Week, joining their children to support Jaden Smith at the Christian Louboutin Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.
Both Will and Jada have openly discussed their relationship over the years. Promoting her 2023 memoir Worthy, Jada said the pair were "still figuring it out."
A source said in early 2025 that the pair were still together while living apart, and Will was by Jada's side as she marked her 54th birthday later that year.
Last month as they visited Paris to support Jaden as Louboutin’s men’s creative director, an insider said that the pair were focused on “family time,” which is “just part of what they do for each other"
"Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them." added the source.