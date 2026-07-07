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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Country icon Garth Brooks to kick off exciting arena tour in Indy

The country music legend Garth Brooks has announced his new Blame It All On My Roots Tour, sparking excitement among fans

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Country icon Garth Brooks to kick off exciting arena tour in Indy
Country icon Garth Brooks to kick off exciting arena tour in Indy

Garth Brooks has elevated fans’ excitement to a whole new level with new update.

The country music legend has announced his new Blame It All On My Roots Tour, scheduled to start with two back-to-back concerts at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 21 and 22, 2026.

This thrilling show will mark Brook’s first announced tour dates and his return to the venue nearly a decade following his five-show run there in 2017.


A return to his arena roots

The exciting tour celebrates the arena performances that assisted make Brooks one of country music’s biggest stars in the 1990s.

Moreover, it will mark the return of the iconic Drum Pod, a suspended metal cage for the drummer that became one of the signature features of his live shows.

Brooks stated that this move helps him to establish a more personal connection with fans.

While announcing the tour, Brooks stated, “Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box. The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Tickets and seating details

The concerts will feature both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved. There are no pre-sales, and each customer is limited to purchasing eight tickets.

Tickets for both Indianapolis concerts will be available on sale on July 17 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.

All the anticipated music enthusiasts will get the ticket at $154 before applicable taxes, regardless of seat location.

New live album is underway

Certified 25-times Platinum by the RIAA, Double Live remains the best-selling live album in music history.

The concerts will also serve as the foundations for Killer Live, Brooks' upcoming live album. The project comes after the success of Double Live, recorded during his legendary 1996 arena tour.

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