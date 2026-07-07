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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Jonas Brothers announce special 'Burning Up All Over' shows at Madison Square Garden

Jonas Brother's The Burning Up Tour will mark a nostalgic return to the unforgettable eras of the band’s career

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jonas Brothers announce special Burning Up All Over shows at Madison Square Garden

Jonas Brothers announce special 'Burning Up All Over' shows at Madison Square Garden 

In an exciting update, The Jonas Brothers have officially announced two special concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City, celebrating the legacy of their well-known 2008 "Burning Up Tour."

The performances are set to occur on August 20 and 21, 2026, marking a nostalgic return to the unforgettable eras of the band’s career.

Celebrating 20 years of the band

The highly-anticipated concert show "Burning Up All Over," has been making waves across social media, as a one-of-a-kind event honoring the Jonas Brothers' 20-year journey in the music industry.

The original Burning Up Tour supported the band's third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, and coincided with the success of Disney's hit musical film Camp Rock that assisted in the release of the trio to fame worldwide.

Taking to Instagram on July 7, 2026, the Jonas Brothers announced the update with a statement, which read, “THE BURNING UP TOUR. ALL OVER AGAIN. We’re running it back for two special nights at Madison Square Garden.”

“The Burning Up Tour changed our lives and we can’t wait to relive it with all of you in a place that means so much to us,” the statement added.


Ticket information

While revealing the ticket related information of the anniversary concerts , the Jonas brothers wrote, “Artist Presale Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 AM ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 10 at 10:00 AM ET.”

Shortly after the post went viral, fans flocked to the comments section to express their excitement.

A fan penned down, “Oh my lord!!! Better hurry and tell my mom.”

Another fan requested, saying, “Please expand this to other cities.”

“I would be there if I could but unfortunately I have to go back to school but I’ll be there in spirit,” a third fan wrote.

A big month for the Jonas Brothers

The anniversary concerts come at a significant time for the band. Camp Rock 3 is scheduled to premiere on Disney in August, and the Jonas Brothers are also set to be honored as Disney Legends, recognizing their lasting impact on Disney and pop culture.

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