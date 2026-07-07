Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take their romance to new level after Taylor Swift's wedding

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their Instagram debut as a couple, sharing glamorous photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding celebration.
The couple turned heads in coordinated black attire in images shared on Instagram Monday by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti.
In a shared photo, the Troy star and the jewellery designer looked besotted in the cozy frames as Pitt tenderly wrapped his arm around his younger girlfriend.
The pair later attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden, where the couple exchanged vows.
The Fight Club actor wore a classic black suit and bow tie, pairing the formal ensemble with black sunglasses and a sleek side-parted hairstyle.
On the other hand, De Ramon stunned in a form-fitting black lace dress with sheer detailing as she posed at the waterfront terrace of Casa Cipriani.
She styled her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with teardrop earrings.
Zanoletti, who styled both de Ramon and Pitt's hair, wrote in the caption, “My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc.”
She later shared the affectionate snaps on her Instagram Stories, using Taylor Swift's Lover as the soundtrack.
De Ramon also added a red-heart emoji to the image of Pitt holding her.
Following the high-profile wedding, Pitt and de Ramon exited the event in an SUV accompanied by Beck.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon relationship
Since beginning their relationship in late 2022, Pitt and de Ramon have maintained a low profile, though they have made their red carpet debut and taken the next step by sharing a home.
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon previous relationships
Pitt and Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024 - 10 years after tying the knot in September 2014.
He was also previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005.
Meanwhile, De Ramon had quietly tied the knot with Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley in 2019 but they ultimately split in 2022.