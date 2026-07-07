Millie Bobby Brown reveals rare glimpse of baby girl amid trending nail controversy 

Millie Bobby Brown has seemingly shrugged off her viral nail controversy, with a heartfelt glimpse of her baby girl.
The Enola Holmes alum has shared a handful of glimpses at her private life alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and her adopted child.
Millie Bobby Brown attends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding?
Subtly giving a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who tied the knot over the weekend at New York City's Madison Square Garden, as she kept the secrecy of the couple by not posting snaps from their big day.
Mille, 22, scribbled the caption on her post, "best&t summer yet," leaving fans assuming that she might attend the wedding alongside her family.
Apart from the Stranger Things actress, several big names of Hollywood have shared pictures of themselves, without revealing snaps of the pop superstar, who herself has not unveiled her look from her dreamy wedding.
Why celebrities are not posting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding photos?
Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and others were in attendance at the star-studded wedding in NYC.
However, due to their non-disclosure agreement with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, including Millie, other Hollywood stars did not share the highlights of her big day.
Millie Bobby Brown's viral nail controversy
This update also appeared to be a reaction move from Millie amid her viral nail controversy.
The critically acclaimed actress shared pictures shortly after the movie ignited an online debate due to her modern-looking manicure in the new instalment of Enola Holmes 3.
Since the movie was released on July 1st on Netflix, fans were quick to question how a seemingly fresh gel manicure made its way to 1885.
Fans' reactions
One fan mocked Millie, writing, "Really need producers and directors to start paying attention to these things again. It’s been getting real sloppy ever since we saw that water bottle in GoT."
"I feel like the movie industry doesn’t take us seriously anymore," a third said.
The whole thing sparked a surprisingly intense debate about historical accuracy in period pieces, with some people genuinely baffled that the nails went unnoticed throughout an entire movie production.
Instead of reacting to the online mockery, Millie Bobby Brown chose to focus on her happy life as she attended the world’s high-profile wedding alongside her baby girl and Jake Bongiovi.
The couple, who tied the knot in May 2024, adopted their first child, a baby girl, in the summer of 2025.