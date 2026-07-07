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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Gracie Abrams sparks buzz with Joe Alwyn photo in Taylor Swift wedding post

The 'That’s So True' songstress raised eyebrows after including a screenshot of Joe Alwyn in an Instagram pos

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Gracie Abrams sparks buzz with Joe Alwyn photo in Taylor Swift wedding post
Gracie Abrams sparks buzz with Joe Alwyn photo in Taylor Swift wedding post

Gracie Abrams sparked online speculation after sharing photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The That’s So True songstress raised eyebrows after including a screenshot of Joe Alwyn in an Instagram post alongside photos of her red sequin gown from the Opalite singer and the NFL star's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Gracie Abrams sparks buzz with Joe Alwyn photo in Taylor Swift wedding post

Abrams posted a series of photos featuring her wedding look, including a sparkling close-up of her dress, mixed with a collection of unexpected snapshots.

One image drew particular attention, showing Joe Alwyn alongside Emma Stone in a scene from their 2018 film The Favourite.

The image is taken from a scene where Emma Stone's Abigail Hill physically confronts Joe Alwyn's Samuel Masham in the forest.

While Alwyn's face is obscured, his character appears diving toward Stone's character in the scene.

Without addressing the screenshot, Abrams mixed it into a carousel featuring childhood memories and creative album-cover photos.

While Abrams did not mention the wedding, her outfit matched the one seen in paparazzi photos from the event.

Fans get furious over Gracie Abrams picture choice

Fans quickly questioned the inclusion of the screenshot, with many describing it as "weird."

One fan chimed in, “Not congratulating Taylor – but posting her ex?”

Another called her photo choice “crazyyyyy.”

After more than six years together, Swift and Alwyn quietly parted ways in 2023, with insiders saying the split was drama-free.

“[The relationship] just ran its course,” the source said.

Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pigeon romance

Alwyn has since moved on romantically as he was snapped kissing Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Sarah Pigeon, 29, last week at a London park.

The two are reportedly “casually dating” and “really into each other,” Us Weekly reported last month.

“Both Sarah and Joe are very intellectual, private and laid-back people, so it feels like a really compatible match,” a source told the outlet.

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