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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Pedro Pascal turns heads with effortless style at Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris

The 'Materialist' star continues to gather significant attention whether he's promoting blockbuster films or making fashion appearance

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Pedro Pascal turns heads with effortless style at Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris
Pedro Pascal turns heads with effortless style at Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris

Pedro Pascal never fails to captivate fans with his phenomenal looks.

The 51-year-old actor is once again proving why he’s the biggest style icon of Hollywood with a recent appearance at Chanel's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, capturing tremendous attention with his polished look.

A stylish Paris appearance

For the stylish appearance, The Materialist star opted for a crisp white T-shirt paired with a navy-and-white striped sweater draped over his shoulders, along with a matching white trouser.

He also wore blue-framed glasses, and a shoulder bag that elevated his look.

This casual look is completed with his curly hair and signature mustache.


The creative art director also caught up with his sister, actress Lux Pascal, and Euphoria star Alexa Demie, with the trio posing together outside the Chanel event.


Busy year for the Hollywood star

Pascal's Paris recent appearance comes during one of the busiest periods of his career.

Following his appearance in Materialists, Eddington, and Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the actor has continued to make waves across the media industry with a packed schedule of major film projects.

On the professional front, he is set to make his official debut as Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic in Avengers: Doomsday.

The forthcoming movie is officially scheduled to release on December 18, 2026.

Fans can't get enough

Whether he's promoting blockbuster films or making front-row fashion appearances, Pedro Pascal continues to gather significant attention.

For those unaware, Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra have been romantically connected since their joint appearance on Valentine’s Day, as they were seen walking hand-in-hand after watching the movie Wuthering Heights.

At the time, Pedro was seen kissing Rafael’s shoulder and wrapping his arms around him. 

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