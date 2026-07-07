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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
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Charli XCX fuels buzz with tracklist for 7th studio album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’

The ‘Brat’ hitmaker unveils 11-song tracklist for her upcoming seventh studio album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 33 minutes ago
Charli XCX fuels buzz with tracklist for 7th studio album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’
Charli XCX fuels buzz with tracklist for 7th studio album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’

Charli XCX is all set to top the charts!

The Brat hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, to fuel frenzy among fans for her upcoming seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, by unveiling its tracklist.

In the post, the singer dropped a carousel of photos that opened with a sizzling shot of her holding a T-shirt in front of her all-bare body, strategically covering herself while displaying the list of the songs printed on the clothing.

Charli’s forthcoming album, which is set to release later this month on July 24, includes 11 songs, with one track featuring David Cronenberg.

She also shared durations of each song in the caption.


Fans’ comments

The 33-year-old British singer-songwriter’s post instantly sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments expressing anticipation for the upcoming release.

“Cant we have it tomorrow?” asked one, while another stated, “need it out right now!!!!!”

A third wrote, “FEATURING DAVID CRONENBERG IS BONKERS IM GAGGEDDDDDD.”

““Featuring David Cronenberg” insane flex,” a fourth added.

Music, Fashion, Film tracklist


Charli XCX’s upcoming seventh studio album Music, Fashion, Film includes 11 tracks.

Rock Music (1.55)

SS26 (2.46)

Card Declined (3.28)

Camera (2.31)

2007 (2.04)

I’m Afraid (2.11)

Yeah (2.17)

Wink Wink (2.03)

Persona (2.37)

Magic Metal Montana (2.31)

No One Lasts Forever featuring David Cronenberg (5.42)

About Music, Fashion, Film

Music, Fashion, Film is the upcoming seventh studio album by the British singer and songwriter Charli XCX. The project is set to be distributed through music company Atlantic Records, and features production by her longtime collaborators A. G. Cook and Finn Keane.

Music, Fashion, Film release date

Charli XCX’s Music, Fashion, Film is set to come out on July 24, 2026.

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