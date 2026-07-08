Hailey Bieber shares romantic selfie to mark 8 years since Justin's proposal

Hailey Bieber is celebrating a special milestone with Justin Bieber.
The Rhode founder took to Instagram account on Tuesday to post a selfie of herself and the Daisies singer in honor of their engagement anniversary.
In the monochrome image, Hailey and Justin were seen sharing a kiss while wrapped in each other's arms.
Hailey marked the occasion by captioning the snap “8 years” alongside two ring emojis, a nod to their 2018 engagement.
The anniversary tribute follows days after Hailey cheered on Justin's release of his Coachella live album, SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 2).
“Yum,” she wrote alongside a close-up image of Justin performing Petting Zoo during the festival livestream.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s engagement
Hailey and Justin embarked on their journey toward marriage in 2018 after reconnecting following their 2016 breakup.
“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” Hailey told Vogue of the split.
The pair got back together in June 2018 with their engagement following one month later.
Justin,announced the couple’s happy news on Instagram writing, “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”
“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” he added.
The Peaches singer continued, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”
Justin and Hailey married in a civil ceremony in New York City in September 2018 before celebrating with a second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.
They welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.