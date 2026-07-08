Prince William sends 'wonderful' message as Prince Harry loses privacy battle

Prince William is seemingly in good spirits after his estranged brother suffered a big loss on his return to the United Kingdom.
The Prince of Wales made a “wonderful” statement shortly after the Duke of Sussex lost his privacy battle against the British tabloids on the first day of his visit.
William, who was only a few kilometres away from his sibling, has made a surprise visit to one of the local Welsh schools in London as he continued his senior working royal’s duties.
What is Prince William's wonderful message is about?
His Royal Highness turned to his joint Instagram account with his wife, Kate Middleton, on Tuesday, July 7, to share the highlights of his new solo engagement.
“A wonderful afternoon at Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain, a bilingual Welsh-English primary school, where pupils are helping keep Welsh language and culture thriving in London,” the future monarch stated in the caption.
The next heir to the British throne continued his message with the warmest wishes to the elementary school students, writing, “Joining the children to send their best wishes to @team_wales.”
Heartfelt visit to Welsh school in London
“Ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and meeting athletes as they prepare to represent Wales on the international stage,” the Welsh-English statement concluded.
This update marked the first since Prince Harry suffered a loss in his long-running law battle with the British tabloids, including the Daily Mail and Mail, over privacy-related issues.
Prince Harry's security battle loss
In addition to the youngest son of King Charles III, several other British celebrities saw their privacy lawsuits against the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday newspapers dismissed by a judge in London’s High Court.
After the court’s verdict, Harry, 41, blasted the judgement as he cited “complete reversal of the position which previous Judges have taken in relation to the hacking claims.”
For those unfamiliar, the estranged member of the royal family has been actively involved in a privacy lawsuit since September 2021.
He is currently in the UK for five days to attend multiple engagements related to the 2027 Invictus Games.